SELINSGROVE — A 32-year-old Shamokin Dam man is facing 10 felony counts of child pornography.
State police at Selinsgrove said a former partner of Donald W. Gower Jr.'s reported seeing a pornographic image of a girl on his cellphone. When confronted, Gower replied that the image was of a "midget," court documents said.
When interviewed by police, court records said, Gower denied having any illegal material.
His cellphone was seized and a search by Snyder County Detective Douglas Bickhart found multiple images and one video of suspected child pornography, court records said.
The images and video were reviewed by Dr. Pat Bruno, a child abuse expert, who determined that nine photographs and the video depicted children younger than 14, court records said.
Gower is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail awaiting trial after waiving a preliminary hearing on 10 counts of child pornography.