The lure of a free lunch, courtesy of his employers, was enough to make Dave Herbert, of Shamokin Dam, extend his arm and allow a nurse to draw a pint of his blood.
Since then he’s given regularly for the past 48 years.
“I got home that day and thought, ‘No big deal,’” Herbert said. “I probably average about three-and-a-half times a year after that.”
Herbert joined other donors a couple of weeks ago at a blood drive at the Susquehanna Valley Mall, in Selinsgrove, where he gave the pint that would amount to his 20th gallon of blood. He was especially mindful of the need to give during hurricane season, which officially began on June 1 and will end on Nov. 30.
“I know last year there were hundreds of blood drives they couldn’t have,” he said. “So I like to do my little part.”
An American Red Cross web page talking about Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 4 said, “To date, this powerful storm has already forced the cancellation of nearly 50 Red Cross blood drives and donation centers in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina resulting in more than 1,200 uncollected blood and platelet donations. To help those battling injury and illness, eligible individuals in parts of the country unaffected by the storm are urged to roll up a sleeve and give blood and platelets today.”
Herbert arrived at the Susquehanna Valley Mall blood drive just after volunteers had set up gurneys, a welcome table and refreshment area. Ethel Moffitt, of Beavertown, greeted donors and registered them before guiding them to the health history table.
“This is my 27th year of volunteering,” she said. As a certified nursing assistant, she used to check blood pressures at the drives. She enjoys helping people and said, “This way I get to meet a lot of different donors.”
Across the room Edna Zechman, of Middleburg, sat at a table with juice boxes, crackers and cookies, waiting to offer a snack to donors after giving blood. She’s been volunteering with blood drives since 1985.
“I helped at the canteen at first,” she said. “After that I helped wherever I could.”
When asked why she gives her time to Red Cross blood drives, she shrugged. “I may need the blood tomorrow.”
Over his years of giving blood, Herbert has received several one-gallon pins and a plaque of appreciation from the Red Cross, but he mentioned another aspect of blood donating that is often overlooked:
“It’s almost like a little social gathering,” he said. “You see people you haven’t seen in a while.”
As Tina Shirk, of Middleburg, waited her turn to give blood, she discussed why she shows up regularly.
“Just because I want to help save people’s lives,” she said. “The type of blood I have (O positive) can be used for anybody.”
Holly Paige, also of Middleburg, gives blood for a more personal reason.
“My father died of cancer many years ago, and he received blood many, many times,” she said. “I just thought I should give back.”
Aware of the unrelenting need for blood, Herbert has lately been participating in what the Red Cross calls Power Red donations.
According to the Red Cross website, “Power Red is similar to a whole blood donation, except a special machine is used to allow you to safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation while returning your plasma and platelets to you.”
During Power Red, blood is drawn from one arm and run through a machine that separates and collects two units of red cells then returns the remaining blood components, along with some saline, back through the same arm.
An ordinary blood donation takes between eight and 10 minutes. Power Red takes about 30 minutes more.
“I can go twice a year instead of four times a year,” Herbert said, relaxing against a cushioned recliner while the machine processed his blood. “And you’re still helping the same number of people, apparently.”
Helping people is the reason Herbert has been a faithful donor for almost 50 years.
“I’m more proud of this than anything else I’ve done,” he said. “You know you’re saving a life. Every time you give. Sometimes you’re saving a number of lives. I just feel I’m doing good.”
For more information about donating blood, please call the American Red Cross in Lewisburg at 570-524-0400 or visit www.redcross.org.