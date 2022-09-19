MIDDLEBURG — A 33-year-old Shamokin Dam man will serve up to seven years in state prison for child pornography.
Donald W. Gower Jr. pleaded guilty in Snyder County Court to one count of felony child porn and received a one- to seven-year prison term.
Nine other counts of felony child porn were dismissed following the plea.
Gower was arrested earlier this year after a former partner reported seeing a pornographic image of a child on his cellphone.
Authorities seized the phone and had child abuse expert, Dr. Pat Bruno, review the images on it and he determined several images and a video depicted children under the age of 14.