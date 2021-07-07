SHAMOKIN DAM — INSA LLC officials are expected to bring expansion plans of its medical marijuana-growing plant to the borough planning board Wednesday.

In January 2020, the Massachusetts-based company opened its marijuana-growing operation on the Sunbury Generation property at a nearly 39,000-square-foot plant.

On Wednesday, the company is expected to bring plans to add another 120,000-square-foot building, more than doubling the operation, borough manager Ed Hovenstine said.

INSA will be looking for land development approval at the planning board meeting, Hovenstine said.

