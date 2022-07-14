SHAMOKIN DAM — A 10-month-old child was found, improperly restrained, in the back seat of a vehicle following a brief, high-speed chase with Shamokin Dam Police Thursday morning.
Chief Timothy Bremigen said an attempt was made to stop a BMW driven by Edward F. Ozga, 35, of Sunbury, for a traffic violation near North 8th Avenue and Routes 11-15 at about 11 a.m. Thursday.
Ozga allegedly did not pull over for police and continued driving south at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles in the center turning lane on Routes 11-15 before stopping in a dead-end area of the Colonial Village Plaza parking lot, Bremigen said.
The pursuit lasted about one-half mile, he said.
A 10-month-old child was found in the backseat of Ozga's vehicle and was not properly restrained, Bremigen said.
No one was injured in the incident, the chief said.
Ozga, who is wanted in two other states on bench warrants for failure to appear in court on unspecified charges, was taken into custody on a slew of charges, including felony endangering a child and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement; misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and several summary offenses, according to Bremigen.
He was arraigned before on-call District Judge Jeffrey Rowe and held in Snyder County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bail.