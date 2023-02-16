SHAMOKIN DAM — Early patrons of Eagles Wind Coffee House in Shamokin Dam will receive a free cup of coffee or tea Friday morning, courtesy of the borough's police force on Random Acts of Kindness Day.
Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said customers who visit the coffee shop at 3175 N Susquehanna Trail between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday will receive a free 12 ounce regular coffee or tea.
The beverages are being paid for by Bremigen on behalf of the department that includes patrolmen Eric Hassenplug, Jacob Shipman and Riley Bremigen.
"I hope those that partake continue to pay it forward throughout the day," the chief said, encouraging others to participate in the Random Acts of Kindness Day event started in New Zealand in 2004 by the nonprofit Random Acts of Kindness Foundation.
Simple gestures of kindness can go a long way in brightening a person's day and help improve mental health, said Bremigen.
