SHAMOKIN DAM — Shamokin Dam police are seeking information about the identity of a man who vandalized a borough restaurant last month.
As the unidentified male was leaving the El Torito Mexican Restaurant at 3255 N. Susquehanna Trail in Shamokin Dam on Dec. 28 at about 1:45 p.m., he kicked the front exterior glass door, causing it to break.
He returned to the restaurant and took no action accepting responsibility or acknowledging the damage.
Police are sharing an image of the man captured on a surveillance camera and asks the public to contact the department at 570-743-2671 or email Chief Tim Bremigen at tbremigen@shamokindam.net with information.