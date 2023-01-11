Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.