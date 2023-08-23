MIDDLEBURG — One year after Snyder County launched an emergency alert system, Shamokin Dam is joining the network to provide notifications about borough emergencies to its residents.
Since signing a three-year, $26,550 contract in spring 2022 with Hyper-Reach to allow county residents to receive a phone call, text, email or TTY/DDD service alert regarding weather warnings, traffic accidents, missing persons and other emergencies, Snyder County has been offering municipalities a chance to join at a nominal cost of $500 to focus its alerts on municipal issues.
"It will be especially helpful with the bypass," said Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen who met with county EMA Director Derick Shambach Tuesday to set up the system. "I like that you can focus" on a specific neighborhood or street in the event of a boil water advisory or emergency that impacts a small number of residents.
Shambach said the system has been used in the county for more than a year.
"It's very effective being able to get the message out in real time," he said.
County and borough administrators can use the system to communicate with staff during emergencies, such as notifying employees they are needed during a storm, said Shambach.
To date, Shamokin Dam, Beavertown and Middleburg have joined the county alert system.
Residents who want to receive alerts can sign up at http://hyper-reach.com/pasnydersignup.html.