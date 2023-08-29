SELINSGROVE — A 38-year-old woman is accused of breaking into a Shamokin Dam residence and stealing cash, a laptop, a cellphone and credit cards.
Crystal M. Lovelace, of Shamokin Dam, is being held in lieu of $75,000 cash at Snyder County Prison for the Aug. 20 burglary at the home of Cyril and Debra Runkle.
Cyril Runkle called state police at Selinsgrove at 3:31 a.m. when he noticed his wallet had been moved and cash was missing, court records said.
He and his wife looked around the home and discovered pry marks on the front door and other items were missing from inside the house, including a work computer, phone and credit cards, the criminal affidavit said.
Troopers drove around the neighborhood and noticed a vehicle with its lights on was parked on a dead end street. The driver of the vehicle with a Maryland registration began to drive away erratically before being stopped for failing to use signal lights.
Police learned that Lovelace was the driver and had a suspended and expired Maryland registration and driver's license and expired insurance. Lovelace allegedly told police that a backpack on the front seat belonged to her but she would not give consent to search the vehicle.
When informed that her vehicle would be towed, Lovelace became irate and had to be "forcibly" removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest, police said.
Lovelace admitted to police that she had met a friend earlier in the evening only known as "Miranda" who used a screwdriver to open a door to a residence. Lovelace told police she "wanted no part of that" and ran into the woods, court records said.
Lovelace said she later received a call from Miranda who told her that she had placed a backpack — which Lovelace believed contained stolen items — in her vehicle and she would retrieve it later, court records said.
She is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest as well as summary traffic citations.
— MARCIA MOORE