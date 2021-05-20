SUNBURY — A Shamokin man accused of impersonating a federal agent is seeking a new attorney for his case.
Michael Robinson, 58, who ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign for Shamokin mayor, appeared with defense attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, in front of Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson on Thursday. Anderson is allowing Robinson to seek representation with an attorney from the conflict counsel with the goal of taking the case to trial in the late summer or early fall.
A number of attorneys have been disqualified or withdrawn due to Robinson’s personality: “They cannot deal with you,” said Anderson.
“We don’t have a bottomless well of attorneys,” said Anderson. “I’m asking you to do everything you can to cooperate with your (new) attorney.”
Robinson on Aug. 12 and 13, 2019, identified himself as a federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) investigator and threatened to arrest city council members at Shamokin and Sheriff Bob Wolfe at the county courthouse, according to court documents.
Robinson on Thursday kept insisting the judge dismiss the charges or send the case back to the magistrate level. He also kept insisting that the judge review his paperwork and separate accusations he brought against others. The judge told him he would not deal with anything other than the case before him.
Robinson, who is free on unsecured bail since a Nov. 6, 2019 bail reduction hearing, is facing misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public servant, disorderly conduct and two counts of disrupting a meeting.
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger represented the commonwealth on Thursday.
Robinson also allegedly provoked a fight inside the prison and was charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, according to court documents.
Robinson received one write-in vote for Shamokin mayor and one write-in vote for Shamokin Area School Board, both on the Republican ballot, in Tuesday’s primary election.