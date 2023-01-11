SHAMOKIN — Shamokin District Judge John Gembic will seek another term in this year's municipal elections.
Gembic, 61, has been district court judge since 2000.
During his 24-year tenure in office, Gembic has adjudicated more than 70,000 cases and has helped make a number of changes within the court system and the management of juveniles.
Gembic added that he has made himself available to all law enforcement within his jurisdiction on a 24-hour seven day a week basis regardless whether he is the “on call” judge or not.
“There was a need to have people arraigned in a timely manner and many times in the middle of the night the on call judge would have to report to his office to arraign the accused and often times it would be time consuming," Gembic said.
"With the approval of the judges and court administrator, I was able to install and implement the precursor to the current video arraignment system that allows the District Court Judge to immediately arraign the accused by video thereby making his release immediately possible. It also frees the members of law enforcement from the task of supervising the accused until he is arraigned and either posts bail or is committed pending the preliminary hearing."
Gembic said he also wants to continue his work with the children in the community through a program he started several years ago.
"I have found the program to be successful in dealing with those who have made "poor choices,'" he said. At that age they are not criminals and it is possible to put them on the right path The program shows them that hard work is needed to be successful even if it’s just cutting grass or performing other services to the community and also helps them pay fines by giving them credit for the hours worked against the fine and costs.”
Gembic was the recipient of the the Fred Piermattei Youth Service Award from the county Children and Youth Services in 2018 for his active involvement with the juveniles.
He was previously a sales associate with Lipton Corporation.
Gembic said he loves cars and automotive mechanics. Gembic said he even rescued his first car a 1957 Fiat from the junk yard and plans to reconstruct it.
He said he has seen many car issues and has done everything from changing spark plugs to engine swaps and overhauls and shares the belief that if it's “not broke you don’t fix it,” and carries that philosophy with him in court matters as well.
Gembic said he has been very keen on all the issues and is accustomed to making difficult decisions during his tenure as district judge.
“From my very first election in 2000 I have always been of the belief that justice while blind sees all men equally before the court," he said.
"Justice for the common man has always been and always will be my goal," he said. "I see all people from all walks of life in my courtroom and some are wealthy and some can barely make ends meet, but in my courtroom, every person is equal and all are innocent until proven guilty.”