SHAMOKIN — Shamokin City Councilman Bill Milbrand said a battalion fire chief will be suspended indefinitely after a junior firefighter allegedly suffered burns during a training exercise in Selinsgrove in July.
On Monday, Shamokin Council voted 4-1 to suspend Northumberland County Director of Public Safety Steve Jeffery.
Milbrand said Jeffery, Shamokin fire chief, and Thomas Jeffery, captain at the Friendship Fire Co. in Shamokin, were suspended following an investigation into an alleged incident that took place during the training session in Snyder County.
Milbrand said a 17-year-old was burned during the session.
Milbrand, who serves as public safety director for Shamokin, said the probe is still ongoing.
"We are still getting information and as of now the suspensions will take place," he said.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the county was made aware of the situation but officials there are not commenting until they get more information.
Schiccatano said he would update the public once the county conducts its own investigation.
Milbrand said he will also keep the public informed on the probe when more information becomes available.