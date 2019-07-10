Shamokin fire officials on scene to inspect cause of late-night blaze

SHAMOKIN — City fire officials returned to the scene of an apartment building blaze this morning to investigate the cause.
Shamokin Fire Bureau Chief Bruce Rogers, Assistant Chief Steve Jeffery, former chief Jason Zimmerman and city Patrolman Ray Siko, fire investigator, are among those investigating at 142 E. Lincoln St.
A fire ignited inside 142 E. Lincoln St. and was reported about 11 p.m. Monday. It spread into the third and fourth floors along with a rooftop patio area. There were initial concerns about entrapment.
“We searched four times and were looking again today. Everybody that was in the building got out,” Rogers said.
The property sustained smoke, fire and water damage. Neighboring properties at 138 E. Lincoln St. and 144 E. Lincoln St. sustained some damage from smoke and water but firefighters were able to keep flames from engulfing either structure.
It took about 90 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control. They worked into the early morning hours to “overhaul” the scene, checking for fire inside walls and ceilings.
Code Officer Rick Bozza said Michael Robinson, a one-time mayoral candidate, owns 138 and 142 E. Lincoln St. The property at 144 E. Lincoln St. is the Kallaway Center for the Arts and belongs to the Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be shared as they’re made available.