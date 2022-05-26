The Daily Item
Salutatorian and 2022 senior class Treasurer Kayla Harvey set the tone for an emotional Shamokin Area High School graduation ceremony on May 26.
Speakers talked about the pandemic, resilience, overcoming and embracing fears, firsts and the district even awarded an honorary diploma.
Harvey talked about the pandemic, how social distancing stopped the spread of COVID-19 and how it created a gap in social experiences like football Friday’s, field trips, pep rallies.
“However, this year, we finally had a night to enjoy the presence of one another at prom,” Harvey said. “I specifically remember the moment when Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ came on and we all screamed the line, ‘don’t stop believing, hold onto that feeling,’ as we held hands and danced with the people we once knew to be our best friends.”
Harvey told graduates, parents and school staff to take in all of the emotional moments of the night.
Class officers — President Kate Amato, Vice President Sadie Komara and Secretary Cynthia Zheng spoke about the class’s past, present and future, a Shamokin tradition.
“This group has been through so much together, both good and bad, and it has only brought us closer together,” Amato said. “Thirteen years ago, we were all nervous little kids waiting at bus stops, posing for our moms’ cameras, anxious to face the world.
“Here tonight, we’re the same nervous kids, but instead of facing the world alone we’ll be facing it together as friends.”
Principal Todd Hockenbroch told the graduates to toe a fine line with fear — using it to their advantage instead of letting it overtake them.
“Fear, seniors, as long as you don’t let it overcome you, can be one of your greatest assets,” he said. “It can keep you from being complacent in life. It can drive you, motivate you.”
Hockenbroch then called school security officer James Grant to the stage. Hockenbroch said it was the first time in school history that someone other than a student or administrator spoke during the ceremony.
Grant, a single father with full custody who has three children attending schools in the district, said he was a rebellious child who joined a gang at age 12, sold drugs and went to prison just before his own graduation.
“Which is another reason why today means a lot to me,” he said. “To celebrate you all and embrace you and enjoy this day. It means the very most to me. I never had an opportunity to graduate, so it feel like I’m graduating with you all right now.”
Following the speech, Hockenbroch presented Grant with an honorary diploma.
Valedictorian Craig Kerstetter, the final speaker of the night, spoke about how the graduates should be proud to be from Shamokin, to fight for their degrees, careers and military ranks.
He said to let people think what they want about Shamokin.
“It doesn’t matter what they think,” Kerstetter said. “What matters is that we aren’t ashamed of it. This city, this school, the people behind you, these are the things that made us who we are.
“Fight for local pride. To be ashamed of where you came from is to be ashamed of yourself,” Kerstetter said.