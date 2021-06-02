and Kurt Ritzman
Following a school year of uncertainty, Shamokin Area High School graduates walked to the front of a packed auditorium as “Pomp and Circumstance” played on Tuesday night.
The graduates and the crowd of family and friends were greeted by high school Principal Todd Hockenbroch at the podium.
“Ladies and gentleman, good evening and welcome to the commencement exercises for the Class of 2021 from Shamokin Area High School,” he said. “Graduates, it sounds like there are a lot of proud people out there tonight.”
Just a few weeks ago, district students, officials and parents had no idea if they would see those moments or hear those words due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Class of 2021 Valedictorian Olivia Haupt captured the moment, saying if she was going to sum up the year in one word, she would pick “unknown,” then went into detail about some of the many unknowns the class faced.
Haupt asked: “Would we return to school? Would we be in school virtually? Would we finish our senior sports seasons? Would we have concerts and musicals? Would we see our family and friends for the holidays? But, most importantly, would we have enough toilet paper?”
Haupt, who will attend Susquehanna University, also talked about the uncertainty surrounding the ceremony she was participating in.
“No matter what unknown was thrown our way, we were able to adapt, overcome and improvise,” she said. “These unknowns will continue to follow us as we continue to embark on our new journey, as we move forward.”
Haupt said the pandemic helped her to learn to not take things for granted and asked her classmates to take chances, seek out opportunities and strive to be the best people they can be.
“The ceremony was bittersweet. Saying I am proud of my classmates is an understatement. Being a Shamokin graduate makes me feel very accomplished, especially after the hectic school year my classmates and I have been through. It was all worth it in the end,” said Emma Kramer after the ceremony. “Shamokin Area has taught and showed me many things that will always be with me throughout my lifetime. I’ll always be loyal and true.”
Class officers, a group that also included Haupt, were given an opportunity to speak during the ceremony and a couple of musical numbers were performed.
At the end of the ceremony, Hockenbroch reminded the class that they were about to share their last moment together in the walls of Shamokin High School, singing the school alma mater.