A 2001 Shamokin High School graduate continues to make a name for herself following the release of her new book, “Gaining Cultural Competence in Career Counseling.”
Dr. Aubrey L. Sejuit, 38, of Lexington, South Carolina, formerly of Shamokin, is a licensed therapist, college professor, retired veteran. She is now a published author.
She graduated from Penn State, including a master’s in education. She later earned a Master’s in Social Work from Syracuse and a doctorate from the University of South Carolina through the years 2004 through 2009.
She along with Kathy M. Evans, also of South Carolina, wrote the book together after Sejuit went to Evans as her mentor to begin the process of writing the book.
Their book, “Gaining Cultural Competence Career Counseling,” is about learning how to be a competent counselor with their careers.
“It is a book that can be used by counselors,” she said. “It took like two years because I would add stuff, take away stuff.”
Sejuit said she tried to change the perception of working people.
“It is about different ways to do career counseling and not so traditional,” she said. “When you think mechanic, you may think of a man, you never picture a woman, and people think they need to live up to a certain standard and this book shows you how to not use your own views. I am very proud of this book.”
Sejuit said she even had her students get involved.
“I had two of my students getting their masters and had them even help edit and they loved it and were thrilled to be a part of this,” she said.
The National Career Development Association currently is selling the book. It’s more of a textbook and schools are beginning to offer it, Sejuit said.
Sejuit spent six years in the Army Reserves and said that part of her career shaped her.
“I joined in 2001 between my junior and senior year and I was 17,” she said. “That was before Sept. 11 and right after I graduated intelligence training my mom was like what is going to happen now?”
Sejuit said she took a bus from Arizona back to Shamokin to be with her family.
“I learned a lot about myself during my time there,” she said. “It was one of the best decisions I ever made at 17 and getting deployed to Iraq in 2002 shaped me to be doing a lot of what I do now.”
Currently, besides teaching college, she counsels veterans. “I was working with a lot of veterans and I understood them. You’d be surprised how many veterans appreciated a veteran counseling them.”
Former Shamokin High School teacher and current Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he was proud of his former student.
“This is wonderful to hear,” he said. “She was always so smart and such a great student and joy to have in class. I am absolutely proud of all she is doing and proud to say she is a graduate of Shamokin.”
For Sejuit, it’s just another day at the office.
“I want to continue to help as many people as I can,” she said. “There is nothing special about that. It’s just exactly what I feel I want to do.”
Sejuit still has several ties to the Valley. She said her grandparents still live in Mifflinburg.
“I love coming home and seeing my friends and family,” she said. “It’s great to visit and I miss the area often.”