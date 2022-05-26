Salutatorian and 2022 senior class Treasurer Kayla Harvey set the tone for an emotional Shamokin Area High School graduation ceremony Thursday night.
Speakers talked about the pandemic, resilience, overcoming fears embracing fears, hometown pride and firsts. The district even awarded an honorary diploma.
Harvey talked about the pandemic and how social distancing stopped the spread of COVID-19 and how it created a gap in social experiences like football Friday's, field trips, pep rallies.
"However, this year, we finally had a night to enjoy the presence of one another at prom," Harvey said. "I specifically remember the moment when Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing' came on and we all screamed the line, 'don't stop believing, hold onto that feeling,' as we held hands and danced with the people we once knew to be our best friends."
Harvey told graduates, parents and school staff to take in all of the emotional moments of the night.
Class officers — President Kate Amato, Vice President Sadie Komara and Secretary Cynthia Zheng spoke about the class's past, present and future, a Shamokin tradition.
"This group has been through so much together, both good and bad, and it has only brought us closer together," Amato said. "Thirteen years ago, we were all nervous little kids waiting at bus stops, posing for our moms' cameras, anxious to face the world.
"Here tonight, we're the same nervous kids, but instead of facing the world alone we'll be facing it together as friends."
Principal Todd Hockenbroch told the graduates to toe a fine line with fear — using it to their advantage instead of letting it overtake them.
"Fear, seniors, as long as you don't let it overcome you, can be one of your greatest assets," he said. "It can keep you from being complacent in life. It can drive you, motivate you."
Hockenbroch invited the seniors to think about someone who helped them in their journey to this moment who was in the building, then he invited them to stand up, go to that person and give them the biggest hug they ever had given.
"Never forget to thank the people that helped you along the way," he said. "Continue to do it."
Hockenbroch then called school security officer James Grant to the stage. Hockenbrock said it was the first time in school history that someone other than a student or administrator spoke during the ceremony.
Grant, a single father with full custody who has three children attending schools in the district, said he was a rebellious child who joined a gang at age 12, sold drugs and went to prison just before his own graduation.
"Which is another reason why today means a lot to me," he said. "To celebrate you all and embrace you and enjoy this day. It means the very most to me. I never had an opportunity to graduate, so it feel like I'm graduating with you all right now."
Grant, hired in January, thanked the district for his opportunity. He thanked the students.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing me the opportunity to create bonds with you, watch you succeed and strive for greatness on the court, field, track, in debates and mostly in the classroom," he said. "I'm proud of you all. Thank you for the laughs, the jokes, high fives, fist bumps but more so the candor and humanity to not judge me, but to welcome me with open arms and smiles."
Grant said he had worked in security for 18 years, from bouncing in clubs to being a body guard for celebrities including actors like Robert DeNiro and rappers like Future, The Game and 50 Cent.
"I have lived a great life ... This moment, this moment by far surpasses all of that," he said.
Following his speech, Hockenbroch presented Grant with an honorary diploma.
Valedictorian Craig Kerstetter, the final speaker of the night spoke about the graduates should be proud to be from Shamokin.
"We grew up hearing about how awful our town was," Kerstetter said. "We know what it's like to have nobody in our corner but keep fighting anyway. ... This city is alive and thriving because we are the city and we are the fighters.
"Continue to fight for the degree you want, the career you want the rank you want in the military."
He said to let people think what they want about Shamokin.
"It doesn't matter what they think," Kerstetter said. "What matters is that we aren't ashamed of it. This city, this school, the people behind you, these are the things that made us who we are.
"Fight for local pride. To be ashamed of where you came from is to be ashamed of yourself."