SHAMOKIN — Multiple fire companies extinguished a raging blaze that destroyed one home and damaged at least two others this morning in the 500 block of North First Street in Shamokin.
Occupants of the homes reportedly made it out safely following the 10:34 a.m. alarm. Fire personnel at the scene reported the blaze under control at about 11:40 a.m., according to emergency communications.
Several streets around the fire scene were blocked off as volunteer firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
This is a breaking story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.