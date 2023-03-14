SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man is jailed on $100,000 bail after Coal Township Police say the 33-year-old raped a then 9-year-old in 2015, according to police.
Michael Craig, of Elm Street, was charged Tuesday and appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on felony charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and indecent assault, according to court documents.
Coal Township Police say they received a referral from ChildLine in November about alleged sexual abuse of a minor, according to court documents.
Police say Craig was 25 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, and that reports from the alleged victim said the incidents took place from September 2015 through December 2015.
Police spoke to the alleged victim and the child's mother during the probe, officers said.
The alleged victim claimed Craig threatened the victim to not say anything, or he would kill the child and mother, according to police.
Police said Craig knew why police came to interview him because he had received a letter telling him he was named in the alleged incidents.
Craig was sent to Northumberland County Jail and will appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing at a later date.