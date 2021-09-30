SHAMOKIN — The owner of Oliver's Cigar Lounge said he plans to move forward with an opening in October despite a protest of liquor license transfer from a neighboring bar and restaurant owner in Shamokin who also serves as the vice president of Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization (SABER).
Edward Manning said the Lounge, at 144 E. Independence St. will open without alcohol until the challenge is resolved. The protest was filed by Forrest and Amanda Curran, owners of Ale House Bar & Grill at 147 E. Independence St., under regulations that permit liquor license holders within 200 feet of prospective licensees to protest the issuance or transfer of permits.
"We weren't going to be competition," said Edward Manning on Thursday. "They're depriving the region of a whole new experience. It's really disheartening that they're hurting us financially and depriving the region of it."
Oliver's was one of four businesses that Congressman Dan Meuser, R-9, toured in mid-September. The building and interior only needs minor finishing touches before it's ready for opening, said Manning.
Forrest Curran did not return a message from The Daily Item requesting comment, but SABER President Kathy Vetovich said Curran has been asked to step down from his role.
"While we recognize and respect a business's right to make decisions based on their own business models, the goal of SABER is to promote businesses and business development," said Vetovich. "We feel this action is in direct opposition to our core mission. Mr. Curran is our current vice president. We have taken steps to resolve that. We have requested for him to step down."
Any attempt to resolve the conflict with Curran was met with no success, said Manning.
$400,000 in renovations
Manning, a real estate developer from Wyomissing, and his wife Wendy Manning first became interested in Shamokin a few years ago by renovating buildings and constructing high end apartments. Inspired by the economic development plan put forth by SABER and the city, they decided to open a cigar lounge, investing more than $400,000 into renovations, and move to the city.
In March, they pursued a liquor license from Barry Haggerty following a tax sale of a bar in Milton. The Shamokin City in May approved the transfer. The orange placard went up on the window. Everything seemed to be moving forward until they got notice of the protest.
"I'm still trying to wrap my head around why another business would not want this in town," said Wendy Manning. "How do you expect to make Shamokin better if he's doing this?"
Their philosophy is that a rising tide raises all ships, they said.
Manning said the plan is to open the lounge with a variety of cigars, some food and non-alcoholic drinks until the challenge is resolved. They applied for an exemption to the Clean Indoor Air Act that would allow them to open and sell cigars without the liquor license; he expects the exemption to be approved soon.
Manning said once the license is approved, the menu will feature craft cocktails and high end whiskeys and spirits.
Manning said he wants the story to be told because "there's buzz in the community."
"We don't want to come across as incompetent or that we don't know how to open a business properly," he said.
PLCB rules
According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), those who may file a protest when proximity is at issue (e.g., new applications, extension applications, place-to-place transfers, and double transfers) include: people residing within 500 feet of the proposed licensed premises; restrictive institutions that are located within 300 feet of the proposed licensed premises, including churches, schools, hospitals, public parks with playground equipment for children, and charitable institutions; and other PLCB licensees whose licensed premises are located within 200 feet of the proposed licensed premises. The Ale House is directly across the street from the Cigar Lounge.
"Once the big orange sign goes up (on the licensee's business), a protest can be filed within 30 days," said PLCB spokesman Shawn Kelley. "We review those protests and determine whether the protest/petition has standing. If they do, there is a hearing scheduled."
This particular case with Curran does not yet have a hearing scheduled, he said.
Hearings for protests are public and virtual, and members of the public can listen in, said Kelley.
Once the hearing is held, the hearing examiner has 28 days to file a report with the board on whether it should be approved. The board will look at the report and all relevant information before making a decision, said Kelley.
"There is no set timetable for it to be approved or denied," he said. "If the board rules against the transfer, the potential licensee can file an appeal. The timeframe is really indeterminate."