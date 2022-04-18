SHAMOKIN — A 21-year-old Shamokin man charged with killing a 43-year-old woman with a sword will have his preliminary hearing on May 10 on the homicide charge.
Corey Quincy, of 403 S. Vine St., faces criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse charges for allegedly killing Rhonda Pearce during a drug-infused argument and assault after she threatened to call police on April 8.
Quincy is being held in jail without bail.
Shamokin police say Quincy admitted to the killing and said he left the woman's body inside his city home for three days, according to a criminal complaint.
Quincy appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and was denied bail.
Shamokin police say they received a call early Friday morning from Quincy's father, who was a patient at a Valley hospital, asking to speak with Police Chief Ray Siko.
When Siko arrived to the hospital, the man said he was concerned about his son because he believed he was using drugs, police said.
When officers arrived at the home, they met with Quincy and asked if Pearce was inside, to which Quincy said she was upstairs, police said.
Siko, other officers and probation officers searched the home and found the woman's body in a bedroom with a blood trail in a hallway.
Siko immediately locked down the home and took Quincy into custody, police said.
Quincy later told police he used a sword to kill the woman, according to court documents.
Quincy told officers the incident took place at least three days prior and that the stabbing was "terrible," according to court documents.
He told police that the "crime scene" was basically the same as when it occurred three days earlier, other than Quincy dragging the woman's body to a different room next to his bedroom, according to court documents.
Quincy is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail and will appear before Gembic on May 10 at 9:15 a.m.