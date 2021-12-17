A 30-year-old Shamokin man was arranged this morning for a stabbing in Shamokin on Thursday night.
Brandon Brabitz, 30, of 503 N. Coal St., was arrested by Shamokin Police and arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $40,000 straight cash bail
Shamokin Chief Raymond Siko said police were dispatched at 9:38 p.m. Thursday to Weis Markets at 339 Walnut St., Shamokin for a stabbing victim.
The victim, whose name is not being released by police at this time, was stabbed in the back and taken by an AREA Services ambulance to Geisinger in Danville, Siko said.
The victim’s condition is not known at this time. The suspect was found at his house and taken into custody, Siko said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.