SHAMOKIN — A Northumberland County man is locked up on $300,000 cash and faces felony sexual assault charges stemming from an incident dating back to 2013, according to state police.
Scott Snyder, 47, of Lower Road, Shamokin, was arrested Friday after Stonington state police were dispatched to Lower Road at 3:11 p.m. for a report of a man watching a female through an opening in a fence.
Troopers later questioned Snyder and he told police he was watching the victim and that he had his pants down but was interrupted by troopers when they pulled up to his residence, according to troopers.
Snyder told troopers he has done this before. When police asked him about a burglary that he was a suspect in 2013, trooper said Snyder admitted he broke into the victim's home and photographed a 14-year-old and a 3-year-old while they were sleeping.
Snyder said he also undid one of the victim's shirt, fondled her and took photos, troopers said.
Snyder told troopers he saved the pictures to the hard drive of his computer, according to court documents.
Snyder now faces felony aggravated indecent assault, burglary and several misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, invasion of privacy and open lewdness.
Snyder was arraigned by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Saturday morning and sent to Northumberland County Jail.