SHAMOKIN — A 23-year old Shamokin man faces homicide by vehicle charges after city police said he was unlicensed and under the influence of drugs when he crashed into another vehicle on Jan. 26 traveling at speeds of up to 64 miles per hour at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets.
Miguel Angel Torres Jr., of East Race Street, now faces felony homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault and several other charges related to the crash that took the life of 66-year-old Sharon Adams, police said.
Police said Torres was under the influence of cannabis at the time of the crash.
Torres is currently being held at Northumberland County Jail on separate charges and will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the new charges at a later date.
Police said a collision analysis and accident reconstruction report showed Torres Jr. was driving a Mini-Cooper traveling in a 25-mile-per-hour zone at speeds between 62 and 64 miles per hour through the intersection when he struck Adams' vehicle.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported that Adams died from multiple blunt force trauma, and contributing factors were severe atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
Shamokin Officer Raymond Siko confirmed that video evidence shows that Adams stopped her vehicle at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 26, proceeded legally through the intersection and the accident occurred.