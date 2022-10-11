A 25-year-old Shamokin man has been charged with rape by the Shamokin Dam Police Department following an incident Monday in a local hotel.
Police charged Lawrence Christopher Thompson Aiken, of Shamokin, on charges of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and unlawful restraint. He was arraigned by District Judge Jeff Rowe on Monday and placed in Snyder County Prison on $75,000 bail.
According to police, a female employee of the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites encountered Aiken during her job duties on Monday morning. Police said the employee asked Aiken if he wanted cleaning services in his room, and he declined. Police said Aiken asked the employee if she wanted to drink alcohol. The employee told Aiken that she was not old enough, police reported.
The employee told police that Aiken said she could remove the trash from the room. Upon the victim entering the room to remove the trash, the victim stated that Aiken closed the door and sexually assaulted her without her consent.
Shamokin Dam police applied for a search warrant to enter the room, where Aiken was detained. Following an additional investigation into the incident, Aiken was charged by police.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.