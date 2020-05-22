A Shamokin man died of a cardiac event that led to a one-car crash in Montour County on Friday morning.
According to coroner Scott Lynn, Starlen J. Davis, 56, had a medical emergency while driving on Route 54 at 10:28 a.m. The cardiac event was the cause of death, Lynn said.
Mahoning Township Police Sgt. Matthew Gerst said a witness reported Davis's 2018 Ford Escape was driving westbound on Route 54 when it drifted off the road, crossed Eyer Road, and rode up an embankment where it came to rest.
Lynn said Davis was found unresponsive by emergency responders. He was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, where he later died.
Lynn was assisted at the scene by deputy coroner Breanna Dewalt. Responding to the scene were the Mahoning Township, Riverside and Danville police departments, the Montour County Sheriff's office and the Mahoning and East End fire departments.