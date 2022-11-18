A Shamokin man was charged with recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm in city limits after police said he fired a shotgun in the direction of innocent bystanders.
Jeffery Deitz, 22, of Shamokin Street, will appear Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.
No one was injured during the incident that took place at around 5:33 p.m. Thursday. Shamokin police were dispatched to 2 South Franklin Street for a report of shots fired, according to police.
When officers arrived, police said they spoke to bystanders who stated the shot came from the 500 block of Chestnut Street.
Officers spoke to one of the alleged victims who told police he was walking and heard the shot and felt it pass him, police said. Officers went to the area where the shot was reported and encountered Dietz, police said.
Deitz said the weapon accidentally went off after he was cleaning the gun from target practice earlier, according to police.
Deitz allegedly told police once the shotgun went off, he immediately ran outside to make sure everyone was OK and that's where he encountered one of the alleged victims.
Police said Dietz was fully cooperative during the investigation.
Dietz was released and will appear before Gembic at a later date.