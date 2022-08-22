WILLIAMSPORT— A Shamokin man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Attorney General's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Eric Clark, 32, was indicted on Aug. 18. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges that Clark distributed quantities of fentanyl on June 1 and again on Aug. 3, in Northumberland County.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Shamokin Police Department, according to the U.S. Attorney General's Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.
This case was also brought as part of a district-wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin-related offenses.