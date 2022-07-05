SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man is jailed on $40,000 cash bail and faces multiple felony charges after city police said he was involved in a burglary on July 4 on West Chestnut Street.
Jaheim Throckmorton, 19, of North Pearl Street, faces felony burglary, criminal conspiracy, and receiving stolen property charges. Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko said he was dispatched to the 400 block of West Chestnut Street in the city for a of a burglary.
Throckmorton appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Tuesday. Gembic sent Throckmorton to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $40,000 cash.
Police said the incident began at around 10 p.m. on July 4, when officers were dispatched to the report of a burglary.
When they arrived, they spoke to an individual who said he heard noises coming from the office area down the hallway from his location around 10 p.m., police said.
The male told the officer he investigated the noises and located a male inside the office wearing a white tank top, black pants, red sneakers and a red hat, police said.
The man told the person he spotted, who was later determined to be Throckmorton, to leave the building and at the same time a second man appeared, police said.
The two men left the property, police said.
The owner of the property arrived and told police the two men did not have permission to be inside the structure and he had no idea who the two men were, police said.
Images were then captured from the scene and were sent to police showing the two individuals inside the building, police said.
Images also show Throckmorton leaving the building carrying a box containing multiple items — two of which were long guns — and, in another image, the man is shown leaving the building with a garbage bag with what appears to be a rifle inside, police said.
Police later out on patrol observed a man matching Throckmorton's description and carrying a black garbage bag as shown in the video provided to police, according to court documents.
The officer watched the man walk between two homes in the 400 block of North Rock Street and
A short time later, the man exited between the homes and walked west on
Police approached the man and told him he was being detained, according to police.
The officer walked behind the homes where Throckmorton was walking and discovered the black garbage bag and a rifle, police said.
Throckmorton was brought back to the police station and allegedly told officers another man was blaming him for the items that were taken, police said.
Throckmorton told police the man told him to go into the building and retrieve the items and if Throckmorton didn’t do it, the man would hurt a mutual friend of theirs, police said.
Throckmorton said he encountered a man inside the building so he left, police said.
Throckmorton told police he was inside with another man and then told police where they would find the other alleged stolen items, police said.
Throckmorton was put inside a police car and took officers to a wooded area of where a vehicle and the stolen items were located, police said.
Police then called for a search dog to attempt to retrieve the other alleged stolen weapons but the dog was unsuccessful, police said.
Shortly after they received the call, police received a second call stating the dog had located the weapons and two men took off on foot, police said.
Police arrived and found multiple rifles, ammunition, bows and arrows, police said.