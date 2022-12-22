SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin resident faces felony drug possession with the intent to deliver charges after police said they used a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine.
Shawn Davis, 55, of Spruce Street, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Thursday morning and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.
Police said on Dec. 14 they spoke to a confidential informant and were told Davis had intentions of selling the drugs, according to officers.
Police gave the informant $160 of controlled-buy money and put the individual under surveillance, police said.
The informant entered Davis’s Spruce Street home and left with the drugs, police said.
On Dec. 21 police again set up another controlled purchase and an informant was given $80 to again purchase the drugs, police said.
Shamokin police then applied for and received a search warrant from Gembic for the home, police said.
Officers served the warrant and allegedly recovered drugs believed to be methamphetamine inside a trashcan and the money that was marked by police for the alleged drug transactions.
Davis now faces the felony charges and will appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing at a later date.