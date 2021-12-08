SHAMOKIN — A 25-year-old Shamokin man, who pleaded guilty to a felony of homicide by vehicle while DUI on Nov. 22, is now jailed on charges he raped a woman inside a Shamokin home on Dec. 3, according to police.
Miguel Torres, of E. Race St., was charged Wednesday by Shamokin police and was arraigned before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
Torres was jailed on $100,000 cash bail.
Police say they became aware of the alleged rape during a probation check on Dec. 3.
On Nov. 22, Torres pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle for a January 2020 accident that claimed the life of Sharon Adams, 66, of Shamokin.
Police said the crash occurred at Mulberry and Market streets in Shamokin.
The original bail on Torres was $50,000 cash for the homicide by vehicle while DUI charge, but in October 2020, he was released on unsecured bail due to COVID-19.
The Northumberland County District Attorney's Office then filed a bail modification with the courts on April 19 in order to increase Torres' bail to cash. The motion was granted and bail was set at $1,000 and Torres was placed on electronic monitoring. Torres posted the $1,000 in October and has been free ever since.
Torres is now awaiting sentencing which is scheduled for Feb. 4 2022.
Police said the most recent incident began when they were conducting a probation check and spoke to a woman who said Torres forced himself on her.
Torres now faces the new charges of felony rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.