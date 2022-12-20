SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man is jailed on $20,000 cash bail after city police said he allegedly strangled a woman during an incident on N. 8th Street Tuesday morning.
Rodney Burkman, 28, of Diamond Street, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on a felony strangulation charge after Shamokin police said they were flagged down by a woman while officers were on routine patrol at around 11:24 a.m. Tuesday.
According to court documents, officers said they attempted to separate Burkman and the woman and noticed the woman had a cut on her lip and blood coming from her mouth.
Police alleged that during the investigation they spoke to an alleged witness who said they saw Burkman strike the woman and choke her inside a vehicle, according to police.
The woman told police she was punched multiple times and Burkman choked her to the point she was not able to breath, according to court documents.
Burkman told officers he was driving the vehicle on 8th Street and the woman allegedly put the car in park, causing it to come to a complete stop, according to court documents.
Burkman allegedly told officers the woman began to assault him and he put his arm up to block the strikes and that is how the woman was injured, according to court documents.
Burkman was placed under arrest and appeared before Gembic Tuesday afternoon. Gembic set bail at $20,000 cash and sent the man to Northumberland County Jail.
Burkman will now appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing at a later date.