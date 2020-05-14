MOUNT CARMEL — A man accused of raping a sleeping woman in 2018 is facing new sexual assault charges of a minor while free from prison on $1 bail.
Hunter James Dannheimer, 19, of Shamokin, was free on nominal bail in January when police said he started dating a 14-year-old girl from Kulpmont in late last uear. Police said he lied about his age to the girl and her mother, having claimed he was only 16, and attempted to inappropriately touch the girl.
Kulpmont Patrolman Brandon Toter in the Mount Carmel office of District Judge William Cole filed the following charges against Dannheimer: A felony count of unlawful contact with a minor, a felony count of corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person age 16 or under. He was arraigned on Monday and committed as a Northumberland County Jail inmate in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.
The girl said Dannheimer groped her while they watched television on the couch at her home. She hit him and told him "no," police said. The girl said her 13-year-old brother witnessed the groping, police said.
The girl said Dannheimer introduced her to his family as his 16-year-old girlfriend, which was a lie, said police.
When the girl's family discovered Danheimer's true age and criminal record, the girl told him she was no longer allowed to see him. He continued to contact her and asked to see her without parental permission, police said.
Dannheimer is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. May 20 in front of Cole.
Dannheimer in December pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of indecent assault and is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. June 22 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor. Three other charges, including a felony rape and felony sexual assault, were dropped as part of the plea deal. In October 2019, Saylor granted the bail modification from $100,000 to $1 after a defense motion for reduction due to a Rule 600 violation. Rule 600 is the Pennsylvania Criminal Code statute governing speedy trials. The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution guarantees individuals charged with a crime the right to a speedy and fair trial.
According to Rule 600, the commonwealth must bring a criminal defendant to trial within 365 days of when charges are filed. If the commonwealth does not do that and fails to exercise “due diligence,” the charges against the defendant can be dismissed with prejudice against the commonwealth. If a criminal defendant is held in pretrial incarceration for a period exceeding 180 days, he is entitled to immediate release on nominal bail of $1.
Police said Dannheimer raped the victim on Dec. 4, 2018, while she was sleeping. The victim was in her 50s, police said.