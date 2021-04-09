SUNBURY — A Shamokin man pleaded guilty on Friday to inappropriately touching a teenage girl while he was free on bail for a different sexual assault accusation.
Hunter James Dannheimer, 20, of Shamokin, pleaded guilty in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini to one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person age 16 or under. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered before he is sentenced within 90 days.
Dannheimer was 19 and free on $1 bail when police said he started dating a 14-year-old girl from Kulpmont in December 2019. Police said he lied about his age to the girl and her mother, having claimed he was only 16, lied to his own family about the girl's age and attempted to inappropriately touch the girl after she said no in January 2020.
Dannheimer faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $5,000 fine as well as being a lifetime Megan's Law registrant. A felony count of unlawful contact with a minor and a felony count of corruption of minors were dropped as part of the plea deal.
First Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner, the lead prosecutor in the case, said the plea deal was discussed with the victim and her family.
Dannheimer pleaded guilty in July to one misdemeanor count of indecent assault and was sentenced to time served of 10 months and four days. Police said Dannheimer raped the victim on Dec. 4, 2018, while she was sleeping. The victim was in her 50s, police said.
Dannheimer, who has been free on $75,000 unsecured bail for the active case since Feb. 9, is represented by Public Defender John Broda.