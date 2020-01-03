SUNBURY — A Shamokin man who pleaded no contest in the rape an 11-year-old boy received a county prison sentence of three to 23 months on Friday.
Scott Dannheimer Jr., 21, of Shamokin, was immediately taken into custody following the sentencing hearing in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. He was also sentenced to five years of probation once released from prison, ordered to pay a $250 fine plus court costs and fees as well as $1,411.10 in restitution to the Victims Compensation Assistance Program and must register for life as a Megan's Law offender.
Dannheimer cannot have any contact with the victim or anyone under age 18, according to the sentence.
In April, Dannheimer pleaded no contest to one felony count of indecent assault. In pleading no contest, Dannheimer is not admitting guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty. Two felony counts of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse were dropped.
Dannheimer's case was moved from juvenile court to adult court in August 2017. Shamokin City Patrolman Jarrod Scandle reported that Dannheimer was 16 and 17 when he raped an 11-year-old boy between May 1, 2015, and May 11, 2016.
A post-sentence investigation report determined that Dannheimer is not a sexually violent predator and he has no prior record.
Rosini said she considered the age of those involved, the post-sentence investigation and how testimony from the victim during a potential trial might affect the victim.
Dannheimer had no comment in court. Court-appointed defense attorney Patrick Johnson, of Lock Haven, said he may challenge the restitution once he reviews a breakdown of the information.
The prosecution was led by Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner.