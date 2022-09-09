SHAMOKIN — Shamokin police are investigating a death of a 31-year-old male that officers say occurred Monday afternoon inside a home in the 100 block of South Diamond Street.
Sean R. Sweger Hoey, of Diamond Street, Shamokin, was pronounced dead at his residence on Sept. 5 by Deputy Coroner Gabriel K. DeMarco, according to Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley.
Following an autopsy at Forensic Pathology Associates, in Allentown, the cause and manner of death for this individual are currently pending investigation, Kelley said.
Kelley said he is awaiting the results of toxicology testing and autopsy report before ruling on a final cause and manner of death.
No further information will be provided at this time, Kelley said.
Police Chief Ray Siko said police are also investigating the death.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA