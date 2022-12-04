SHAMOKIN — Brittany Yeagley signed up for the Here. For Good. program for the first time this year after being told about it by a food pantry she goes to.
“It’s a helpful program,” she said.
Yeagley lives with her husband and three children — a 5-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 10-month-old — in Shamokin. She works while her husband watches the kids. She said paying rent has been difficult this year.
The Here. For Good. campaign will help with food and gifts this holiday season.
“My son likes dinosaurs and my older daughter really likes the LOL dolls,” she said.
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.