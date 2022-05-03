SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin mother charged with the death of her 8-week-old infant is taking the case to Northumberland County Court.
Patricia Ann Zimmerman, 30, if South Seventh Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. A date in county court has not yet been scheduled.
The infant, Jax Mark Garancheski, was discovered by Zimmerman on Oct. 13 when she entered a bedroom in her home and did not see her son in his crib but saw he was underneath his father Brandon Mark Garancheski 28, prompting her to yell for the man to wake up, police said. Emergency responders took the child to Geisinger Shamokin Area Hospital where he later died, police said.
Police said Garancheski had methamphetamine in his system and Garancheski told officers he had used the drug days prior to the incident.
Garancheski and Zimmerman are both charged with a felony count each of endangering the welfare of a child and a misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person. Garancheski is facing an additional misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Garancheski, who remains a county inmate in lieu of $30,000 cash bail, is scheduled for a status conference in front of county President Judge Charles Saylor at 9:15 a.m. May 27. Zimmerman's bail is set at $2,500 unsecured.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER