SHAMOKIN — Shamokin and Mount Carmel both have contested district judge races, and voters will get to decide if two incumbents will remain on the bench or two political newcomers will steal the seats.
Incumbent Shamokin District Judge John Gembic has been serving the community for the past 24 years, while his challengers political newcomer William Zalinski, a retired Shamokin police officer, and John Simeone, seek to win the seat.
Both Gembic and Zalinski have cross-filed, while Simeone is only running on the Republican side.
Gembic said he wants to remain on the bench to continue to work with the community,” he said.
“I want to be able to keep protecting the community,” he said. “I also want to be able to continue the various programs we have started,” he said.
Gembic was instrumental in starting the video arrangement system and also started several programs for youth offenders.
Zalinski, a retired Shamokin police officer, said he is running for the seat because he wanted to give back to his community.
“I want to be able to improve the quality of life here,” he said. “I care about this community and wanted to be able to give back.”
In Mount Carmel, incumbent Bill Cole, who also served in the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office for 31, years, tries to win a second term while retired Mount Carmel Police officer Justin Stelma attempts to win over voters and take a seat on the bench.
Simeone said he is running to see a change in the office.
“I think it’s time for a change,” he said. “It’s not business as usual anymore, and I want to throw my hat in the ring and give this a set of fresh eyes.”
Simeone said he has had a lot of positive reviews while out on the campaign trail.
In Mount Carmel, both Cole and Stelma have cross-filed.
Cole said he wants to stay on the bench to continue to do the best job he could for the residents.
“With my extensive experience and all the different types of cases I have dealt with over the years, including, landlord tenant to murder and attempted murder cases, I have seen everything,” he said.
“I want to be able to do the best job I could for the residents and give back to the community.”
Stelma, 41, a corporal with the Mount Carmel Police Department, said he decided to run for the seat because he felt it was time for a change.
“Bill is a great guy and was instrumental in my career,” he said. “I just think it is time for something new.”