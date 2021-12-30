SHAMOKIN — The final budget for 2022 that maintains court-approved tax rates was adopted on Thursday by the Shamokin City Council members.
During a special meeting that lasted less than five minutes, the council passed the $4.2 million budget with a tax rate of 35 mills for real estate and 2 percent earned income tax. Council members Scott Roughton, Charles Verano and Barbara Moyer voted in favor while Mayor John Brown voted against it.
"It is what it is," said Shamokin City Administrator Robert Slaby. "We had to continue this year to go for court's approval of our tax rate but we have learned to live within our means, to live within our budget."
Brown voted against the budget, citing the same reasons he voted against the final budget in 2021 and against the tentative budget earlier this month. He said the budget was able to be trimmed when COVID-19 hit to avoid laying off staff, so the budget should be able to be trimmed when there isn't an emergency.
"We needed to put more time into it," said Brown.
Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones earlier this month approved the city's petition to keep millage rates 5 mills above the maximum millage rate and 1 percent above the maximum earned income tax, which would allow the city to generate nearly $800,000 in revenue to balance the 2020 budget. It is the 14th consecutive year that the city was approved for the higher millage rate of 35 mills and the eighth year for the EIT at 2 percent.
As part of the Act 47 protection program since July 2014, the city is considered a financially stressed municipality, which allows the city to avoid bankruptcy, secure state interest-free loan assistance and budgetary oversight and authorizes collecting higher taxes.
The millage rate for general purposes remains at 35. Debt service remains at 8.5 mills, library remains at 4.05 mills, recreation remains at 8.83, shade tree remains at .1 and street lighting remains at 1.62. That equals $58.10 on each $1,000 of assessed value of taxable properties in the city, according to the ordinance filed.
In other business, the council members approved a memorandum of understanding for Betsy Kramer to continue to work in the city of Shamokin until June 30, 2023. Kramer, through SEDA-Council of Government, has been working as the city's revitalization coordinator since 2019.