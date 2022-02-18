SHAMOKIN — A 55-year-old Mount Carmel resident is in police custody after Shamokin police said he ran for three blocks from law enforcement after officers attempted to make contact with him about a parole violation.
James Latshaw, whose last known address was in Mount Carmel, was wanted by state parole board and the U.S. Marshal Service for absconding from parole, police said.
Officers received information on Friday that Latshaw was located inside a Pine Street apartment. Around 11:10 a.m. police, along with other law enforcement officers, attempted to make contact with the man but Latshaw began to run, police said.
Latshaw fled the scene and began to run south on Shamokin Street while refusing to listen to police commands, according to Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko.
Siko, along with other officers chased Latshaw three blocks where they eventually were able to get close to the man near Shamokin and Willow Street, police said.
Latshaw was struck with a police electronic weapon and was eventually taken to the ground where Siko said Latshaw continued to resist arrest.
Siko said Latshaw now faces felony charges of resisting arrest for the incident.