SHAMOKIN — All of Northumberland County law enforcement officials stopped what they were doing and took a moment at 3 p.m. Monday to listen to the Northumberland County 911 Emergency Services give the “final sign-off call” for a popular retiring Valley police chief.
Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias III retired at 3 p.m. from the department he spent 20 years serving.
"Darv (Tobias) will always be known as a cop's cop," a dispatcher said across the airwaves. "You were always a leader who wouldn't ask your officers to do anything you wouldn't do."
Tobias listened from his Shamokin office and said, “I loved my job and I loved this city. I will miss all the people I worked with and I will miss the many residents of Shamokin who I have come to know and develop friendships with."
The announcement gave Tobias a final send-off after he announced he would be logging off not just for the day but for his career.
One by one, law enforcement officers from across the Valley wished Tobias well across the county communication airwaves.
"You made it," Northumberland County Sheriff Bob Wolfe said. "Congratulations."
Tobias, who became police chief in 2014, said he made the decision recently and will be entering the private sector to work, although he said he will be available for Shamokin as a part-time officer when he is needed.
Tobias, who was hired in Shamokin in May 2001, was promoted to Sergeant in 2011, before taking over the department as chief in 2014.
"You were always willing to be there for someone, no matter what the situation was," the announcement said over the airwaves.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said Valley officers will miss Tobias.
“We always worked well together, and he was always there if our department needed anything,” Hare said. “I wish him the best of luck in retirement and I am absolutely sad to see him go.”
Shamokin Mayor John Brown said Tobias will be missed.
"It’s hard as I sit and think about it, Darv (Tobias) came on when he was 20 years old and I was his training officer," Brown said. "To be very honest, I couldn't be prouder of him. The only way is if he was my own kid. Knowing him has been a good thing in my life, and I wish him well and wherever he goes he will do well. Now he could go home to his family and get the things done I am sure he promised them years ago but had to put on the side for the Shamokin Police Department."
Councilwoman Jen Seidel said she is sad to see Tobias leave.
"It has been an honor to work with Darv (Tobias), and I am sad to see him go," she said. "He has served faithfully and has served this community well. I wish him the best of luck in everything he does, as he truly deserves nothing but the best."
Tobias said he was thankful for the kind words and will miss his law enforcement friends and Valley residents he served.
“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone,” he said. “I am thankful for all of these people and I am thankful to have made so many friends over the years.”
Tobias said Monday the retirement hit him when he began to get phones calls and visits from law enforcement colleagues and friends.
"Today was tough as now it's real," he said. "I will miss this and miss everyone. That much I know."
Brown said he will appoint Shamokin Officer Ray Siko as the new police chief effective immediately.