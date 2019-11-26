SHAMOKIN — A Robesonia man faces felony theft charges after stealing a vehicle and leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended in Kulpmont, according to city police.
Kyle McDaniel, 27, of Robesonia, was arrested after police were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the western section of Coal Township at around 5 p.m., police said.
Police said they then became aware of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen vehicle.
Officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to make an official stop but the vehicle sped off through the city and the chase began, officers said.
Police eventually were able to stop the vehicle in Kulpmont, according to court documents.
McDaniel was taken into custody and transported to Geisinger Shamokin Area Hospital for blood work, officers said.
McDaniel told officers he took the vehicle and was trying to escape "the people that were running around killing people," according to court documents.
McDaniel was charged with felony theft and felony receiving stolen property.
McDaniel was arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Tuesday night and send to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $40,000 cash bail.