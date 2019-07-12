A 19-year veteran police officer resigned from the Shamokin Police Department on Friday afternoon prior to a special meeting regarding his employment.
Shamokin officer Scott Weaver submitted his resignation, according to a city official. The meeting is still scheduled for 5 p.m.
"He resigned from the department this afternoon," Shamokin City Administrator Robert Slaby confirmed Friday.
The meeting was called by Shamokin Mayor John Brown and City Council to vote on Weaver's employment after a June incident where Weaver falsely charged a Trevorton woman with drug charges.
Weaver mixed up the name of the witness with an alleged suspect and mailed the woman a drug charge via mail to her surprise.
Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias conducted an internal investigation and dropped all the charges against the woman.
The meeting will still be held at 5 p.m. at Mill Road Square, directly behind the Shamokin police station.