SHAMOKIN — A support group for teens seeking recovery from addictive and compulsive behaviors begins Sept. 1 at Oasis Community Recovery Club in downtown Shamokin.
The first meeting for the SMART Recovery Teen & Youth Support Program begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 1. Meetings continue each Wednesday at Oasis, located in the basement of the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library, 210 E. Independence St.
“I think this is a very valuable light in the darkness,” said Melissa Fast, program coordinator. Fast is a former professional musician and youth corrections worker now studying to become a licensed clinical social worker.
“All too often I think people who are struggling with addiction are cast out,” Fast said. “There’s a way out and there are people who want to help.”
The timing of the meetings is intentional. Nar-Anon, a support group for families and loved ones of people with substance use disorder, meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Oasis. Also, the Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania will be having certified recovery specialists at Oasis from 1 to 5 p.m. each Wednesday for drop-ins seeking help finding resources and treatment services.
SMART is an evidence-based, secular and inclusive program founded on cognitive behavior therapy. It’s designed to help teens recover from drug and alcohol abuse. Fast encourages teens with other compulsive behaviors like shoplifting or lying to join the self-help program.
Fast invites teens from ages 14 to 19 to join. She hopes there’s enough interest to expand the age range and break into groups of middle school, high school and young adults. She also hopes to expand the program into Snyder County and beyond.
“There is such a lack of options for teens and adolescents in the area. It’s not just in this area, it’s across the entire country,” said Perry Meadows of the Northumberland County Opioid Coalition. “This is a tremendous opportunity.”
Four-point program
SMART, or Self-Management and Recovery Training, is a support program for people with addictions and behavioral disorders. It’s an alternative to a 12-step program.
SMART aims to teach teens how to control their addictive behavior by focusing on underlying thoughts and feelings. Participants in SMART learn skills to manage their cravings and urges for the long term.
There are four points to the program: building and maintaining motivation, coping with urges, managing thoughts, feelings and behaviors, and leading a balanced life. The program features topic-based meetings, peer support, online discussions, role-playing and goal-building. Attendance may qualify for court-ordered programming.
Barbara Gorrell, CMSU Drug and Alcohol administrator, said SMART for teens is a “notable need” in the area. Teens might not easily assimilate or feel comfortable in other established groups, she said.
“Adding this layer of support for adolescents will have long-lasting positive results and we need to do what we can as a community to support all of those in recovery, especially teens and adolescents,” said Manny Giorgini, director of Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol.
Overcoming stigma
Danielle Houtz, founder of Oasis, said she contacted local schools about SMART’s availability including Shikellamy, Selinsgrove and Shamokin. The program is being spread on social media and shared with staff of area Children and Youth and juvenile probation agencies. Flyers were shared recently at Shamokin’s National Night Out and the city’s public swimming pool.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and partner agencies will also promote it on social media, Fast added.
“That’s my biggest fear: How do we get the kids who need it to get here? Hopefully, the stars align and they find their way,” Houtz said.
Meadows said parents must overcome the stigma associated with substance use disorder, something he had to overcome himself when helping his stepson.
“Parents must realize you have to work past the stigma and make sure you get the assistance for your child that they truly need,” Meadows said.
Fast stressed inclusivity. She said the program is LGBTQ+ friendly. It’s also accepting of those in different stages of recovery. Should someone relapse, Fast said that’s normal and shouldn’t prevent someone from continuing with the program — it just may take some adjustments to make it work.
“It’s giving the power of choice to the individual. You are the one who ultimately has the power to change. Nobody else can do it for you,” Fast said.