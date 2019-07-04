MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Two Shamokin residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident on Route 11 Thursday morning.
Larry Cover, 51, and Donna Hime, 46, both of Shamokin, were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for treatment after township police say the Dodge sedan Cover was driving went over an embankment near Steve Shannon Tire & Auto on Route 11 at around 9:59 a.m.
Police said the roof needed to be removed from the vehicle in order to get to Hime.
The accident is under investigation and police said the injuries were not life-threatening.