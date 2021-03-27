COAL TOWNSHIP — The physical location of the Salvation Army in the Shamokin area will close June 30 and services and operations will move under the Sunbury Salvation Army.
The decision to close the headquarters at 1300 W. Spruce St. was made in response to a need to reduce operational costs. Social services such as food, clothing and emergency assistance programs, will continue without interruption, albeit under a different service model. Seasonal and holiday assistance, opportunities for children and senior citizens to attend camp and the thrift store at 8 E. Independence St., Shamokin, will also remain open and available.
“The Salvation Army in Shamokin is changing, but our mission is not,” said Major Tammy Hench, Commanding Corps Officer in Shamokin. “We will be transitioning into a new approach of reaching out to the community and helping to meet needs of those in rough patches of life. It may look a little different, but it will still produce the same outcomes of sharing that which we have been given. Most importantly we will continue offering hope and impacting lives.”
Salvation Army has served the Shamokin area for 135 years. The current headquarters was built in 1976 with Hench overseeing it for the last four years.
“I’m not sure where I’ll be going yet,” said Hench. “I will miss it.”
Over the last year, the Shamokin location provided food and critical support to some 10,147 individuals and brightened an uncertain Christmas season by providing more than 4,327 toys to children in need. Locally, the Salvation Army raised $25,771 in its annual 2020 Red Kettle Campaign. That money will stay in the Shamokin community and continue to benefit area residents in need who are served by The Salvation Army, officials said.
“Change brings with it an uncertainty that can be very unsettling,” said Lt. Col. Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army Pennsylvania and Delaware Division. “The decision to change the way we provide service in Shamokin was necessary due to a need to reduce operational costs. Keeping things status quo were not going to work from a financial standpoint in the long term. By shifting oversight for operations to the Sunbury Corps, we are able to continue serving the Shamokin community as we’ve done for 135 years.”
Judy Orner, of Coal Township, grew up attending the Salvation Army church services her whole life. She has worked as an employee for the last 19 years and is currently the office manager, social services manager and thrift store manager.
“I don’t see this as a job. It’s a passion and mission to help my fellow man,” said Orner. “The social outreach and services will still be thriving in Shamokin. I’ll miss the church and worship aspect.”
Her mother initially introduced her to the worship program. Her family before she was born also benefited from the Shamokin Salvation Army after a house fire.
“It’s near and dear to our hearts,” she said.
Sunday services will be available to congregants at The Salvation Army’s Sunbury location, 40 S. Fourth St. Services can also be watched via Facebook pages or SAConnects from the safety of their homes.
Sunbury Captains Scott and Jessica Duperree of Sunbury said the Salvation Army in Sunbury is thankful to be able to serve the community.
“We are here with open arms during this time of transition, and we look forward to continuing to advance the mission in new ways,” said Duperree.
While not all details are finalized, one thing is for certain: “The Salvation Army is committed to serving Shamokin and not just Sunbury,” he said.
For more information or to volunteer at The Salvation Army, contact Major Tammy Hench at 570-644-0486. The thrift store in Shamokin can be contacted by calling 570-500-0875.