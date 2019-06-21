SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin Area School Board director opposed an approved tax increase, saying it could have been avoided had the board not hired retiring Superintendent Jim Zack to stay on as a transition administrator for the entirety of the 2018-19 school year.
Directors voted 7-1 to approve the $32 million budget for 2019-20 and a 1.12-mill tax hike to balance projected spending and revenue. Voting in favor were directors Melissa Hovenstine, Charles Shuey, Ed Griffiths, Laura Scandle, Brian Persing, Robert Getchey and Jeff Kashner.
Director Steve Cook cast the lone vote in opposition. Director Erik Anderson was absent.
Cook said the district would have had the money to balance the budget without a tax increase if directors didn't pass a vote last year keeping Zack to train Superintendent Chris Venna. Though his stint as a transition coordinator ends June 30, directors voted Thursday to add Zack to its substitute teachers list for next school year.
The total millage is 33.21. That's equal to $33.21 of every $1,000 of the assessed value of a property.
The year-long process to train Venna, who transitioned from high school principal, cost taxpayers a total of $244,000, according to district salary information. Zack's salary in 2018-19 was $117,438 while Venna earned $127,500.
In November, directors cast a split vote to extend Zack's contract through June. Cook, Anderson and Scandle all opposed the extension.
The district and the newspaper are currently in a mediation process with the state Office of Open Records regarding February records request under the Right to Know Law seeking cell phone records, emails and text messages concerning Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association work being conducted on school time. School board directors also refuse comment along with Zack and Venna.
The district said they were going to create a policy limiting the amount of outside work being conducted. The board appointed business manager Karen Colangelo to monitor the outside work. Colangelo has refused to provide the newspaper with the policy the board created.
Zack is the District IV president while Venna is a board member.
The board also voted Thursday to move Elementary Annex Principal Shannon Fetterman to a teaching position. She is now part of the teacher's union and the district will look to hire an elementary principal.
The district is now searching for one principal. In May, the board demoted former Elementary Principal Tony Carnuccio to an assistant principal. The board offered no explanation on why the move was made and cut his salary from $86,500 to $78,000, according to district records. Carnuccio could not be reached for comment.