SHAMOKIN — Property owners in downtown Shamokin may soon have an opportunity to apply for funding through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to improve their buildings.
Justin Skavery, the planning coordinator for Northumberland County, said the county and the city applied for a $50,000 grant through the 2022 Keystone Communities Facade Grant Program for business owners to fix up their facades. Shamokin also applied for similar grants in 2019 and 2021.
“This project helps improve Shamokin’s economic status as well as revitalize aging buildings,” said Skavery. “We just submitted an application to DCED on Aug. 29. The deadline was Aug. 31. The deadline for individual property owners to apply to the city would depend on when we hear back from DCED.”
To receive funds, the city applies to DCED, which then awards the funds to the city. Individual property owners then would submit an application to the city for consideration.
“In accordance with DCED’s rules and regulations, the city is required to come up with a design standard for applicants to follow when applying for their buildings,” said Skavery. “An applicant can only receive up to $5,000 for façade improvements and the grant requires a 50/50 match. If a project exceeds that amount, then the applicant is responsible for the rest of the cost.”
To qualify for a grant, applicants must own a property in or near the Shamokin Business District and submit an application to the city, said Skavery.
Mike Catino, of the City of Shamokin Redevelopment Authority, said the majority of the work for the facade grants is done by the authority. They review the application and send selected applications for the city to accept.
“In Shamokin, we have a map that indicates the areas that are eligible,” he said. “Applicants submit proof of ownership, three bids for the planned work, verification of match funds and sign participation agreements.”
Selected projects must have the work completed after notification. When the work is completed and verified, the match funds will be distributed by the city, he said.
According to the city’s guidelines, the goals of the projects are to create a more desirable location for new businesses; improve commerce for existing businesses; preserve the aesthetic integrity of the city; and improve the walking experience for local citizens and visitors. The guidelines ensure the appropriate consideration is given to preserving the aesthetic, historical and cultural context of the structures during renovation.
If awarded, the applicant has one year from the date posted on the approval letter to finish their project.
Shamokin businesswoman Kathy Vetovich, and president of Shamokin Area Business for Economic Revitalization, said the grants are another opportunity for improvements to the downtown area.
“We have at least 10 individual businesses that can receive reimbursement through this grant, all opportunities to improve the appearance of our wonderful architecture and improve the appearance for locals and visitors alike,” said Vetovich. “Personally, with the buildings I have been able to purchase and improve, the facade grant provided me the option of providing assistance in refurbishing the facades. I’m very excited that Shamokin has qualified for this grant again and that we can benefit from it.”